Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Aluminum Co. of China Price Performance

Aluminum Co. of China has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Aluminum Co. of China Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aluminum Co. of China

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Aluminum Co. of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 182,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 25,251 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.