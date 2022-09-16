America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

America First Multifamily Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

ATAX stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 28.22, a current ratio of 28.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.57.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 87.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that America First Multifamily Investors will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America First Multifamily Investors

In related news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 2,500 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,869.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 4,620 shares of company stock worth $88,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter worth $91,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

