American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.5% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of American Express stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.42. 33,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,201. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

