American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 950,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 1,322,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

American Lithium Trading Down 4.6 %

LIACF traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.68. 228,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,986. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. American Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.