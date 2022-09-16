American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in American Tower by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 5,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $244.90. 8,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,532. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.92 and a 200 day moving average of $253.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

