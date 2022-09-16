Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.96. 9,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 56,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$192.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amex Exploration news, Director Victor Cantore bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.69 per share, with a total value of C$33,876.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,634,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,849,590.89.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

