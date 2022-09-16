Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.6 %

Amgen stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.00. The company had a trading volume of 68,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,142. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.43. The stock has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.13.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.