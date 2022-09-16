Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $164,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $122,309.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,504.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $164,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,755 shares of company stock valued at $849,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.91. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.