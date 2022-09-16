Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $164,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $122,309.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,504.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $164,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,755 shares of company stock valued at $849,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.91. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.96.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
