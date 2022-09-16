AmonD Reaches Market Cap of $592,787.74 (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $592,787.74 and $807.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AmonD has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AmonD

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 839,681,674 coins. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial.

Buying and Selling AmonD

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

