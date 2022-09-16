Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMPE stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.75. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.83.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
