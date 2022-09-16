Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.41

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and traded as high as $8.25. Anaergia shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 10,363 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Anaergia Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95.
About Anaergia
Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.
