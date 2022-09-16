Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Commerzbank (CBK)

Commerzbank (ETR: CBK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/7/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.90 ($9.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/7/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €9.50 ($9.69) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/6/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.20 ($8.37) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/1/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.90 ($9.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/10/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €12.40 ($12.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/9/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.00 ($6.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/4/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.00 ($7.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/4/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €11.00 ($11.22) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/3/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.50 ($8.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/3/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €11.60 ($11.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/3/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.00 ($6.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/3/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.90 ($9.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/2/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.65 ($7.81) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/22/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.00 ($7.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/21/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €11.60 ($11.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/21/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.90 ($9.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/20/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.20 ($8.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/18/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.00 ($6.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/18/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €11.00 ($11.22) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Commerzbank Price Performance

CBK opened at €7.98 ($8.15) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.19. Commerzbank AG has a one year low of €5.01 ($5.11) and a one year high of €9.51 ($9.71).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.