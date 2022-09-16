Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target at $38.61

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

FQVLF opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.1241 dividend. This is a positive change from First Quantum Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

