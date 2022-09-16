Analysts Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) PT at $151.60

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.60.
IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Compass Point lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.
In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:IIPR opened at $90.13 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $87.47 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
