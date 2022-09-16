Analysts Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) PT at $151.60

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.60.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Compass Point lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Activity at Innovative Industrial Properties

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $90.13 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $87.47 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

