Analysts Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Target Price at $405.33

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $405.33.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,182 shares of company stock worth $22,033,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Down 2.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 39.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.3% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $315.94 on Friday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

