Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 16th (ASC, GNC, HRZN, INVP, KITW, LGO, MPAC, ONT, RWAY, RZLT)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 16th:

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) target price on the stock.

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Investec Group (LON:INVP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on the stock.

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 345 ($4.17) target price on the stock.

Largo (TSE:LGO) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a C$10.70 target price on the stock.

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 671 ($8.11) target price on the stock.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

SSE (LON:SSE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) target price on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

Titon (LON:TON) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on the stock.

