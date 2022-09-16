Analyzing Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Navios Maritime Partners has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners 47.70% 25.16% 12.57% Performance Shipping -5.46% -2.67% -1.63%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Navios Maritime Partners and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Performance Shipping has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,181.37%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Navios Maritime Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Performance Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners $713.17 million 1.12 $516.19 million $16.45 1.60 Performance Shipping $36.49 million 0.07 -$9.71 million ($4.17) -0.06

Navios Maritime Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navios Maritime Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners beats Performance Shipping on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Partners

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters. It operates a fleet of 26 Panamax vessels, 24 Capesize vessels, four Ultra-Handymax vessels, 47 containerships, and 45 tankers. Olympos Maritime Ltd. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About Performance Shipping

(Get Rating)

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.