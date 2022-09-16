ANIVERSE Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. ANIVERSE has a market capitalization of $37.53 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANIVERSE coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ANIVERSE has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ANIVERSE alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 532.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.85 or 0.19180546 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00840955 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021054 BTC.

ANIVERSE Profile

ANIVERSE’s genesis date was October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17. ANIVERSE’s official website is aniverse.io.

Buying and Selling ANIVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANIVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANIVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANIVERSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANIVERSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.