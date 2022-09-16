Antiample (XAMP) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week

Antiample (XAMP) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Antiample has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $610,524.51 and approximately $6.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Antiample coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Antiample Profile

Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org. Antiample’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Antiample Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease.AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

