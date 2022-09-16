APA (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.31.

APA Stock Down 0.6 %

APA opened at $41.49 on Monday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,168,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of APA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,110,000 after buying an additional 2,346,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 565.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after buying an additional 2,101,876 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

