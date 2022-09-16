Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 54.2% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 54.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after acquiring an additional 40,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 16.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

AIRC stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.43. 13,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,082. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIRC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

