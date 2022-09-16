Apella Capital LLC Acquires 4,950 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 414.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.43. 14,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,405. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average of $67.12.

