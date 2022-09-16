Apella Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 63,722,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after buying an additional 4,774,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after buying an additional 1,390,018 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,409,000 after buying an additional 1,180,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after buying an additional 1,014,889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,584. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.83.

