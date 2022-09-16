Apella Capital LLC Cuts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,034,000 after buying an additional 1,266,898 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $80,808,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after buying an additional 525,721 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $22,418,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,210,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.26. 1,335,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,473,191. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35.

