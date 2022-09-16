Apella Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,508,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.29. 238,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,287,638. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

