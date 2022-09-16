Apella Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.46. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,509. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $92.55 and a 52-week high of $111.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.42.

