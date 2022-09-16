Apella Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,704,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,704,000 after buying an additional 772,952 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after buying an additional 549,287 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,549,000 after buying an additional 519,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,790,000 after buying an additional 363,726 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,960. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.