Apella Capital LLC Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after buying an additional 145,688 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,406,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after buying an additional 145,323 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,890,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 557,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,060,000 after buying an additional 58,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 534,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,139. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $66.82.

