Apella Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.5% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,509,553. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

