Apella Capital LLC Invests $2.27 Million in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 132,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 55,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 429.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 970,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,021,000 after buying an additional 787,182 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 319.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAGG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. 26,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,138. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77.

