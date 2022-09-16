Apella Capital LLC Sells 39,928 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,928 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 93,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,615. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.

