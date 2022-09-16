Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $170.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $152.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.46 and its 200 day moving average is $156.26. Apple has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

