Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 1,517 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.08. 22,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,675. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.