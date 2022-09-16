Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 2,934 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QAI. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,608,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 154,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

QAI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,244. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $32.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55.

