Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 3,722 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $12,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8,688.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 130,506 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,737,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,620,000 after purchasing an additional 469,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,192. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $36.20.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.