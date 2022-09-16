Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $2.65 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.76. 198,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,411. The company has a market cap of $363.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.31. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

