Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $28.56 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $28,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,219. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

