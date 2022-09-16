Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $6.24 Million Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 3.21% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPSE. Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,406,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,122. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78.

