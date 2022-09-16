Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in PayPal by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.81. 503,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,580,817. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $283.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

