Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BR stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $162.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,329. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.16 and its 200 day moving average is $152.97. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.74%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

