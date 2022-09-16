Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 701 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 85.1% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,417. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

