Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 768 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $295,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $6.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,636. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.65.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

