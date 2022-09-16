Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating) were down 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,241,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 601,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$13.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras property that consists of 58 contiguous claims with an area of 48,346 hectares located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

