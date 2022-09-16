Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 231.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 632.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 110,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 65,188 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 120,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

ARCT stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 18,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,369. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.74. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.54% and a negative net margin of 407.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.5 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

