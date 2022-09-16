Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUSGet Rating) dropped 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.04. Approximately 12,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 548,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

