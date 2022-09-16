Arepacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $39,099.08 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 75.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded 67.4% higher against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a market cap of $39,099.08 and $6.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000458 BTC.

DAV Coin (DAV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Varius (VARIUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

ERBCoin (ERB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCA Coin (CCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00040366 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,186,897 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

