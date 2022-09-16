Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Ariadne Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.005.

Ariadne Australia Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Get Ariadne Australia alerts:

About Ariadne Australia

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ariadne Australia Limited operates as an investment company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Investments and Property segments. The company invests in securities, as well as provides financial services. It also owns and operates Orams Marine village located in Auckland, New Zealand. Ariadne Australia Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ariadne Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariadne Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.