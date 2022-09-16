Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Ariadne Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.005.
Ariadne Australia Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.
About Ariadne Australia
