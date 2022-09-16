Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $250,160.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 95,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.