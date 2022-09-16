Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $250,160.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Arista Networks Price Performance
ANET stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
