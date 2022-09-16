Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €3.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €3.10 ($3.16) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.18) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Aroundtown Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €2.65 ($2.70) on Friday. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €2.70 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of €6.35 ($6.48). The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 5.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of €3.03 and a 200 day moving average of €4.07.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

