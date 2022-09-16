Artex Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges (ARTEX)

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Artex has traded 62.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Artex has a market capitalization of $172,927.36 and $19,120.00 worth of Artex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artex coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Artex Coin Profile

Artex (ARTEX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2021. Artex’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,248,442 coins. Artex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Artex is artex.app.

Artex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Artex is a blockchain-based art investment platform that users can trade and manage their fine art investments. The digital currency of the Artex ecosystem is Artex Token (ARTEX).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

